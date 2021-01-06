iBio, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in iBio, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) by 36.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 193,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 51,914 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of iBio worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IBIO. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iBio by 25.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,448,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,060,000 after buying an additional 1,119,867 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in iBio by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 849,282 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 355,099 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iBio by 223.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 323,266 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 223,225 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iBio in the 2nd quarter valued at $623,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of iBio by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 167,967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 47,496 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target (down previously from $3.10) on shares of iBio in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th.

Shares of iBio stock opened at $1.18 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.33. iBio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.21 and a 12 month high of $7.45.

iBio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $0.41 million during the quarter.

About iBio

iBio, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides contract development and manufacturing services to collaborators and third-party customers in the United States. Its lead therapeutic candidate is IBIO-100 that is being advanced for investigational new drug development for the treatment of systemic scleroderma, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and related conditions.

