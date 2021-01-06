ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $5.29

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.29 and last traded at $5.29, with a volume of 2904 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.08.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ICL shares. Stephens lowered shares of ICL Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ICL Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ICL Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of ICL Group from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ICL Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.92.

The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.79.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter. ICL Group had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 5.99%. As a group, analysts forecast that ICL Group Ltd will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were paid a $0.023 dividend. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is an increase from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 1st. ICL Group’s payout ratio is 24.32%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of ICL Group by 85.1% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 9,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 4,568 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ICL Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ICL Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in ICL Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Optas LLC increased its stake in ICL Group by 123.5% during the 3rd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 36,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 20,357 shares during the period. 6.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICL Group Company Profile (NYSE:ICL)

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

