Iconic Token (ICNQ) Price Hits $0.11 on Top Exchanges

Iconic Token (CURRENCY:ICNQ) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. In the last week, Iconic Token has traded up 49.7% against the dollar. One Iconic Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000326 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Iconic Token has a total market capitalization of $932,547.61 and approximately $2,112.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Iconic Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002867 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000705 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.13 or 0.00028970 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.87 or 0.00119729 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $73.69 or 0.00210724 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.89 or 0.00514380 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.38 or 0.00252719 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00017171 BTC.

Iconic Token Token Profile

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,978,073 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,178,073 tokens. Iconic Token’s official message board is medium.com/@iconicholding. Iconic Token’s official website is iconicholding.com/icnq-token.

Buying and Selling Iconic Token

Iconic Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconic Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Iconic Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Iconic Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Iconic Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Iconic Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.