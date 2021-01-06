IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) Stock Rating Lowered by Wells Fargo & Company

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $94.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $95.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of IDACORP from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of IDACORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. Finally, Sidoti cut their price objective on IDACORP from $108.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.20.

Get IDACORP alerts:

Shares of IDACORP stock opened at $89.48 on Wednesday. IDACORP has a 12-month low of $69.05 and a 12-month high of $113.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.46.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.10. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 18.60%. The business had revenue of $425.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IDACORP will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IDA. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in IDACORP by 371.2% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 311 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of IDACORP by 161.5% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 340 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of IDACORP by 79.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 386 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in IDACORP in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in IDACORP during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. 72.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in three coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

Featured Article: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.