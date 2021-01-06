Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) Stock Price Down 6.4%

Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) shares fell 6.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.12 and last traded at $2.19. 54,188,197 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 44,668,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.34.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IDEX. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ideanomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ideanomics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th.

The company has a market cap of $523.35 million, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 0.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.45.

Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Ideanomics had a negative net margin of 998.07% and a negative return on equity of 212.69%. The business had revenue of $10.62 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ideanomics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,673,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Ideanomics by 1,341.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,386,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290,442 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Ideanomics by 594.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 593,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 507,600 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Ideanomics by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 391,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 14,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Ideanomics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

About Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX)

Ideanomics, Inc focuses on monetizing the adoption of commercial electric vehicles, associated energy consumption, and developing financial services and Fintech products. Its Mobile Energy Global division provides financial services and incentives for commercial fleet operators, including group purchasing discounts and battery buy-back programs.

