IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Hits New 1-Year High at $199.99

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $199.99 and last traded at $199.56, with a volume of 1411 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $194.93.

IEX has been the subject of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IDEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.27.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.13. The company has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.84, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.08.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.20. IDEX had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The business had revenue of $581.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.54 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 13th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

In related news, CEO Andrew K. Silvernail sold 152,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.66, for a total value of $28,913,667.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,614,434.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew K. Silvernail sold 122,426 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.81, for a total transaction of $20,789,159.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,107,490.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 278,406 shares of company stock valued at $50,376,244 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IEX. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in IDEX by 4,033.3% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in IDEX by 78.8% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in IDEX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in IDEX by 913.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. 86.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDEX Company Profile (NYSE:IEX)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

