IG Group Holdings plc (IGG.L) (LON:IGG) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $801.95

IG Group Holdings plc (IGG.L) (LON:IGG)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $801.95 and traded as high as $888.00. IG Group Holdings plc (IGG.L) shares last traded at $880.00, with a volume of 465,094 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.78. The company has a market capitalization of £3.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 839.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 801.95.

IG Group Holdings plc (IGG.L) Company Profile (LON:IGG)

IG Group Holdings plc operates as a multi-platform trading company worldwide. It offers CFDs (contracts for difference), are derivative contracts that enable clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price; and spread betting that allow clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price without owning the asset itself, and to use the same range of risk-mitigation measures.

Recommended Story: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Receive News & Ratings for IG Group Holdings plc (IGG.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IG Group Holdings plc (IGG.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.