ImageCash (IMGC) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $64,975.00

ImageCash (CURRENCY:IMGC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. ImageCash has a market capitalization of $33,924.34 and approximately $64,975.00 worth of ImageCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ImageCash has traded down 4.1% against the dollar. One ImageCash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002823 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.97 or 0.00028069 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.08 or 0.00115653 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $91.71 or 0.00258201 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.40 or 0.00479733 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00049713 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.60 or 0.00249428 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00017261 BTC.

ImageCash Coin Profile

ImageCash’s total supply is 5,156,741 coins and its circulating supply is 5,037,741 coins. ImageCash’s official website is imgcash.imagehosty.com.

ImageCash Coin Trading

ImageCash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ImageCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ImageCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

