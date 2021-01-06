IMI plc (IMI.L) (LON:IMI) Hits New 1-Year High at $1,235.00

IMI plc (IMI.L) (LON:IMI) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,235 ($16.14) and last traded at GBX 1,235 ($16.14), with a volume of 45750 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,213 ($15.85).

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on IMI plc (IMI.L) from GBX 1,150 ($15.02) to GBX 1,160 ($15.16) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,020 ($13.33).

Get IMI plc (IMI.L) alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,157.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,070.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.69, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of £3.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.45.

About IMI plc (IMI.L) (LON:IMI)

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

Featured Article: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for IMI plc (IMI.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMI plc (IMI.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.