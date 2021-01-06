Imperial Metals Co. (III.TO) (TSE:III) Sets New 12-Month High at $5.32

Imperial Metals Co. (III.TO) (TSE:III)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$5.32 and last traded at C$5.32, with a volume of 8757 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.10.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of C$779.93 million and a P/E ratio of -67.44.

Get Imperial Metals Co. (III.TO) alerts:

Imperial Metals Co. (III.TO) (TSE:III) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$38.16 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Imperial Metals Co. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Imperial Metals Co. (III.TO) Company Profile (TSE:III)

Imperial Metals Corporation, a mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and production of base and precious metals in Canada. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns a 30% interest in the Red Chris mine; and 100% interest in the Mount Polley and Huckleberry copper mines in British Columbia.

Recommended Story: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Metals Co. (III.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Metals Co. (III.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.