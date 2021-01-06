Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) (ETR:IFXA) Given a €35.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) (ETR:IFXA) has been assigned a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective by equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on IFXA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €17.00 ($20.00) price target on Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €27.68 ($32.56).

Get Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) alerts:

Infineon Technologies AG has a 12 month low of €13.43 ($15.80) and a 12 month high of €19.70 ($23.18).

Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) Company Profile

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

Further Reading: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.