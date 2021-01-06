Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNF) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IFNNF shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th.

IFNNF stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $38.65. 442 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,921. Infineon Technologies has a one year low of $10.99 and a one year high of $39.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.50.

About Infineon Technologies

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

