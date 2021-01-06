Infinitecoin Reaches 1-Day Volume of $5,717.00 (IFC)

Infinitecoin (CURRENCY:IFC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 6th. During the last seven days, Infinitecoin has traded 40.5% higher against the dollar. Infinitecoin has a total market capitalization of $808,940.10 and approximately $5,717.00 worth of Infinitecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Infinitecoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including QBTC and CoinEgg.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000039 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Scrypt (BTCS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyancoin (NYAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About Infinitecoin

Infinitecoin (IFC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 5th, 2013. Infinitecoin’s total supply is 90,595,753,019 coins. Infinitecoin’s official Twitter account is @infinitecoinifc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Infinitecoin is www.infiniteco.in.

Buying and Selling Infinitecoin

Infinitecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: QBTC and CoinEgg. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Infinitecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Infinitecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Infinitecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

