Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Innospec Inc. is an international specialty chemicals company. Innospec manufactures and supplies a wide range of specialty chemicals to markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia-Pacific. The Fuel Specialties business specializes in manufacturing and supplying fuel additives that improve fuel efficiency, boost engine performance and reduce harmful emissions. Oilfield Services provides specialty chemicals to all elements of the oil & gas exploration and production industry. The Performance Chemicals business creates innovative technology-based solutions for the customers in the Personal Care, Home Care, Agrochemical, Mining and Industrial markets. Octane Additives produces octane improvers to enhance gasoline. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on IOSP. TheStreet upgraded Innospec from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. BidaskClub downgraded Innospec from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Sunday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $95.00.

NASDAQ:IOSP opened at $92.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.97 and a beta of 1.34. Innospec has a 12 month low of $56.71 and a 12 month high of $107.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.62 and its 200 day moving average is $76.06.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $265.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.60 million. Innospec had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Innospec will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in Innospec by 118.2% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 9,132 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 4,946 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innospec during the third quarter valued at approximately $436,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innospec by 25.9% in the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 12,014 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 2,471 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innospec in the third quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Innospec in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

About Innospec

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, Oilfield Services, and Octane Additives. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels.

