Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on INGN. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Inogen in a research report on Friday, November 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Inogen from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Inogen from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Inogen presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.80.

NASDAQ:INGN opened at $44.13 on Tuesday. Inogen has a fifty-two week low of $26.57 and a fifty-two week high of $67.05. The stock has a market cap of $976.07 million, a PE ratio of -490.28 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.31.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $74.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.06 million. Inogen had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. Inogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Inogen will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Alison Bauerlein sold 8,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total transaction of $349,472.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,017 shares in the company, valued at $442,442.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INGN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Inogen by 205.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,602 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,094 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Inogen by 180.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,105 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 3,282 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Inogen during the second quarter worth about $219,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Inogen during the third quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Inogen by 12.7% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 8,900 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 98.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Inogen

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

