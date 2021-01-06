Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $181.31 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) will report sales of $181.31 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Inovalon’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $184.80 million and the lowest is $179.56 million. Inovalon posted sales of $173.49 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Inovalon will report full year sales of $659.12 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $657.34 million to $662.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $747.04 million, with estimates ranging from $731.35 million to $757.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Inovalon.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $161.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.27 million. Inovalon had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 9.07%.

INOV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Inovalon from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inovalon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Inovalon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Inovalon from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.22.

Shares of NASDAQ INOV traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.74. 17,972 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,120. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 483.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.67. Inovalon has a twelve month low of $13.39 and a twelve month high of $27.93.

In other Inovalon news, CFO Jonathan R. Boldt sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total value of $45,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 239,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,362,825.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jonathan R. Boldt sold 5,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.16, for a total transaction of $144,871.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 253,029 shares in the company, valued at $6,872,267.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 85,000 shares of company stock worth $1,657,450 and sold 25,668 shares worth $567,653. 49.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Inovalon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Inovalon during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Inovalon during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inovalon during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Inovalon during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 29.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Inovalon

Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights. The company also operates myABILITY software platform, an integrated set of cloud-based applications for providers that offers connectivity, administrative, clinical and quality analysis, management, and performance improvement capabilities to acute, post-acute, and ambulatory point-of-care provider facilities.

