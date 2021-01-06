Insider Buying: Britvic plc (BVIC.L) (LON:BVIC) Insider Buys 17 Shares of Stock

Britvic plc (BVIC.L) (LON:BVIC) insider Joanne Wilson purchased 17 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 812 ($10.61) per share, for a total transaction of £138.04 ($180.35).

Joanne Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 4th, Joanne Wilson purchased 17 shares of Britvic plc (BVIC.L) stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 822 ($10.74) per share, for a total transaction of £139.74 ($182.57).

On Friday, November 6th, Joanne Wilson acquired 18 shares of Britvic plc (BVIC.L) stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 743 ($9.71) per share, with a total value of £133.74 ($174.73).

On Friday, October 9th, Joanne Wilson acquired 18 shares of Britvic plc (BVIC.L) stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 778 ($10.16) per share, with a total value of £140.04 ($182.96).

Shares of LON BVIC opened at GBX 807 ($10.54) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 813.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 806.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.49, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of £2.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.80. Britvic plc has a 1 year low of GBX 536 ($7.00) and a 1 year high of GBX 959 ($12.53).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 21.60 ($0.28) per share. This represents a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. Britvic plc (BVIC.L)’s payout ratio is currently 62.15%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BVIC shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Britvic plc (BVIC.L) in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 950 ($12.41) price objective on shares of Britvic plc (BVIC.L) in a report on Friday, November 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 890 ($11.63).

Britvic plc (BVIC.L) Company Profile

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

