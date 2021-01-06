Insider Selling: CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Insider Sells 13,289 Shares of Stock

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) insider Thomas Michael Caputo sold 13,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total value of $425,513.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 197,562 shares in the company, valued at $6,325,935.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Thomas Michael Caputo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 30th, Thomas Michael Caputo sold 2,465 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $61,674.30.

On Friday, November 27th, Thomas Michael Caputo sold 140 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total value of $3,516.80.

On Wednesday, November 25th, Thomas Michael Caputo sold 2,715 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $67,929.30.

CARG traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.12. 933,477 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 850,026. CarGurus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.25 and a 52 week high of $38.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.22 and a 200 day moving average of $25.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.38, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.99.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. CarGurus had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 11.75%. The company had revenue of $147.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CARG shares. TheStreet upgraded CarGurus from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of CarGurus in a report on Friday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on CarGurus in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research boosted their price target on CarGurus from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.27.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in CarGurus by 341.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the second quarter valued at $80,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the first quarter valued at $296,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 44.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 2,567.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 7,624 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

