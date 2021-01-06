Insider Selling: CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) Director Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) Director Michael Kent Robinson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total value of $11,060.00.

Shares of CrossFirst Bankshares stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.43. 198,335 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,362. CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.66 and a 52-week high of $14.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.59. The company has a market capitalization of $596.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.29 and a beta of 1.42.

Get CrossFirst Bankshares alerts:

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $43.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.42 million. CrossFirst Bankshares had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 1.84%. On average, research analysts predict that CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 1,666.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,932 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares during the second quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth $126,000. 44.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CFB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised CrossFirst Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. BidaskClub raised CrossFirst Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

About CrossFirst Bankshares

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides a range of banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, and professionals and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, and 1-4 family real estate loans, commercial loans, energy loans, and consumer loans.

Featured Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.