Insider Selling: EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) SVP Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) SVP Sergey Yezhkov sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.23, for a total value of $360,230.00.

Sergey Yezhkov also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 17th, Sergey Yezhkov sold 4,000 shares of EPAM Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.94, for a total value of $1,407,760.00.

Shares of NYSE EPAM opened at $345.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $336.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $312.57. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.97 and a 52-week high of $360.89. The firm has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.66, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.34.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.18. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $652.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 51.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 88 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in EPAM Systems by 3.3% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,068 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its position in EPAM Systems by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,538 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.6% during the third quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 7,172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,319,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 3,110 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EPAM shares. BidaskClub upgraded EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Bank of America raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $364.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $342.00 to $369.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on EPAM Systems from $390.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. EPAM Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $294.87.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

