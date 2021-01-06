Insider Selling: Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) CEO Sells 48,341 Shares of Stock

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) CEO Sharon Mates sold 48,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $1,513,073.30.

Sharon Mates also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

On Wednesday, November 4th, Sharon Mates sold 50,000 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITCI opened at $31.77 on Wednesday. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.94 and a 52-week high of $33.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.71.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.21. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 1,985.32% and a negative return on equity of 48.27%. The business had revenue of $7.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 134.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 15,211 shares during the last quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC lifted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 7.8% during the third quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 24,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the third quarter worth approximately $4,477,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 26.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 81,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after buying an additional 17,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the third quarter valued at approximately $746,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ITCI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $80.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.89.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.

Featured Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.