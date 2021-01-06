Insider Selling: LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) EVP Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) EVP Monica L. Greenberg sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.94, for a total value of $929,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

LPSN stock traded down $2.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.79. 1,280,877 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,004,092. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. LivePerson, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.08 and a 52 week high of $68.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of -33.33 and a beta of 1.38.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.14. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 35.41% and a negative return on equity of 60.48%. The company had revenue of $94.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPSN. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in LivePerson during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in LivePerson during the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of LivePerson by 207.3% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the third quarter valued at about $118,000. Institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

LPSN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on LivePerson in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of LivePerson from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of LivePerson from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of LivePerson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.33.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

