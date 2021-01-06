Insider Selling: Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) CAO Sells 900 Shares of Stock

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) CAO Jean Compeau sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.37, for a total value of $312,633.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,266 shares in the company, valued at $8,081,910.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

PANW stock traded down $4.87 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $345.28. 1,087,613 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,188,854. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.99 billion, a PE ratio of -125.56 and a beta of 1.17. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.47 and a 1 year high of $375.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $323.36 and a 200-day moving average of $265.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.29. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 9.61% and a negative net margin of 7.83%. The business had revenue of $946.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.73 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,891,937 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $434,521,000 after buying an additional 343,350 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 170.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 343,968 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $78,999,000 after buying an additional 216,560 shares during the period. Isomer Partners LP lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 533.3% in the 3rd quarter. Isomer Partners LP now owns 190,000 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $46,502,000 after buying an additional 160,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 545,682 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $133,556,000 after buying an additional 153,185 shares during the period. Finally, AMI Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,452,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

PANW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $297.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.86.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Further Reading: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.