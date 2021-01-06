Insider Selling: PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) EVP Sells 7,346 Shares of Stock

PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) EVP Roberto D. Reiner sold 7,346 shares of PROS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total transaction of $360,100.92.

PRO stock traded down $0.47 on Wednesday, reaching $49.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 706,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,577. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.73 and a 52 week high of $68.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.08 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.20.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $61.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.01 million. PROS had a negative return on equity of 33.57% and a negative net margin of 28.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in PROS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,603,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of PROS during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,108,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PROS in the 3rd quarter worth $564,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of PROS by 60.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 116,092 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after buying an additional 43,579 shares during the period. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc bought a new position in PROS during the third quarter valued at about $1,067,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

PRO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PROS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded PROS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on PROS from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.50.

PROS Holdings, Inc offers artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that power commerce in the digital economy worldwide. The company's solutions enable buying experiences for business-to-business and business-to-consumer companies. The company offers PROS Smart CPQ, a tool for sales teams and partners to respond to customer quotes; and PROS Opportunity Detection that increases sales effectiveness and productivity by uncovering sales opportunities in existing accounts for sales teams.

