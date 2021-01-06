Insider Selling: Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) CFO Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $220,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,755,007.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Emeka Chukwu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 14th, Emeka Chukwu sold 10,000 shares of Semtech stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.04, for a total value of $710,400.00.

On Wednesday, December 9th, Emeka Chukwu sold 3,000 shares of Semtech stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.86, for a total value of $212,580.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SMTC traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 661,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,157. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 106.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.72. Semtech Co. has a 52 week low of $26.03 and a 52 week high of $74.59.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $154.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.88 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 8.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Semtech Co. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Semtech by 8.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,308,571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,956,000 after buying an additional 96,839 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Semtech by 21.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 87,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,642,000 after buying an additional 15,216 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Semtech by 34.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 294,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,614,000 after buying an additional 75,505 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Semtech by 79.5% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Semtech by 2,480.7% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 31,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 30,736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

SMTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Semtech from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Semtech from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Semtech from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Semtech from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Semtech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.31.

Semtech

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, communications, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

