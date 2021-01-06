Insider Selling: Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) Insider Sells 12,910 Shares of Stock

Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) insider Anna Fraser sold 12,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.33, for a total transaction of $301,190.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,951.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of SONO stock traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $24.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,913,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,042,528. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.30 and its 200-day moving average is $16.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.89. Sonos, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.58 and a 52-week high of $25.40.

Get Sonos alerts:

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $339.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.19 million. Sonos had a negative net margin of 5.32% and a negative return on equity of 12.52%. Equities analysts expect that Sonos, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SONO shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 21st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sonos from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sonos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $17.50 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sonos from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.81.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Sonos by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 54,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Sonos by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 335,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,094,000 after purchasing an additional 47,538 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP raised its holdings in Sonos by 197.6% during the 3rd quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 37,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 24,745 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonos during the 3rd quarter worth about $525,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Sonos by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 122,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the period. 66.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sonos

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

Further Reading: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Sonos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.