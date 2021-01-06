Insider Selling: Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Director Sells 8,950 Shares of Stock

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Director Regina E. Dugan sold 8,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total value of $87,620.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 226,269 shares in the company, valued at $2,215,173.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of ZNGA traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.60. 26,308,340 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,491,080. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Zynga Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.65 and a 1-year high of $10.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of -324.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.95 and a 200-day moving average of $9.18.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.11). Zynga had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 2.06%. The firm had revenue of $627.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.11 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zynga Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ZNGA shares. BidaskClub upgraded Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Zynga from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Zynga from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Zynga from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Zynga from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zynga has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZNGA. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Zynga by 214.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,280,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,001,000 after acquiring an additional 8,378,044 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Zynga by 73.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,498,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325,997 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zynga by 35.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,222,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878,141 shares in the last quarter. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Zynga by 69.2% in the third quarter. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,500,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new stake in shares of Zynga in the third quarter worth $12,879,000. 69.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook and Snapchat.

