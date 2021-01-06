Insight Chain (INB) One Day Trading Volume Hits $4.53 Million

Insight Chain (CURRENCY:INB) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 6th. Over the last seven days, Insight Chain has traded up 17.6% against the dollar. One Insight Chain coin can now be purchased for about $1.64 or 0.00004705 BTC on exchanges including $13.77, $7.50, $5.60 and $20.33. Insight Chain has a total market cap of $572.23 million and $4.53 million worth of Insight Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00033978 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001537 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00021034 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002903 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00013868 BTC.

About Insight Chain

Insight Chain is a coin. Insight Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 349,902,689 coins. Insight Chain’s official Twitter account is @InsightChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Insight Chain is www.insightchain.io.

Insight Chain Coin Trading

Insight Chain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $10.39, $24.68, $18.94, $20.33, $33.94, $50.98, $7.50, $13.77, $24.43, $51.55, $32.15 and $5.60. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insight Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insight Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Insight Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

