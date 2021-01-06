Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) PT Raised to $55.00 at SVB Leerink

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) had its target price lifted by SVB Leerink from $51.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 64.42% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on INSM. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Insmed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 1st. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Insmed in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Insmed from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Insmed has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.18.

Insmed stock opened at $33.45 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.35. Insmed has a 52 week low of $12.09 and a 52 week high of $42.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 7.43 and a current ratio of 7.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.87 and a beta of 2.45.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.04). Insmed had a negative return on equity of 79.58% and a negative net margin of 145.14%. The company had revenue of $43.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.68) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Insmed will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Insmed news, CEO William Lewis sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total value of $6,806,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,416,651.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christine A. Pellizzari sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.28, for a total transaction of $1,028,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 94,348 shares in the company, valued at $3,234,249.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 250,000 shares of company stock worth $8,625,800 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INSM. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Insmed in the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Insmed by 181.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Insmed by 325.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Insmed during the 3rd quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Insmed during the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

