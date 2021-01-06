InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) Shares Gap Up to $0.34

InspireMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.34, but opened at $0.38. InspireMD shares last traded at $0.39, with a volume of 210,401 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NSPR shares. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of InspireMD in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $0.70 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised InspireMD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 24th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.36.

InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $0.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million.

In related news, Director Gary S. Roubin purchased 222,223 shares of InspireMD stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.45 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in InspireMD stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of InspireMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) by 91.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 230,508 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,000 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned about 0.69% of InspireMD worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

InspireMD Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR)

InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system for use in carotid artery applications; and MGuard Prime embolic protection systems for use in patients with acute coronary syndromes, notably acute myocardial infarction, and saphenous vein graft coronary interventions.

