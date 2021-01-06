Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $114.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Installed Building Products, Inc. operates as a residential insulation installer in the United States. The Company also installs complementary building products, including garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors. It serves homebuilders, multi-family and commercial builders, individual homeowners, and repair and remodeling contractors. Installed Building Products, Inc. is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised shares of Installed Building Products from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Installed Building Products from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Installed Building Products from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $88.64.

Shares of IBP opened at $105.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.54. Installed Building Products has a one year low of $29.02 and a one year high of $121.67. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.24 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.32.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The construction company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 44.72%. The firm had revenue of $420.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Installed Building Products will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Vikas Verma sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.68, for a total transaction of $1,932,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 88,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,020,664.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Janet E. Jackson sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.58, for a total value of $81,264.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,137,188.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,121 shares of company stock worth $7,866,850 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IBP. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 58.3% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 715,794 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,832,000 after purchasing an additional 263,740 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 3.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,591,051 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $365,390,000 after purchasing an additional 126,661 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 392.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 137,745 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,475,000 after purchasing an additional 109,766 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the third quarter worth $9,654,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 3.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,354,031 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $161,910,000 after acquiring an additional 89,118 shares during the period. 62.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

