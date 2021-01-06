Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Compass Point raised their price target on the stock from $62.00 to $65.00. Compass Point currently has a buy rating on the stock. Interactive Brokers Group traded as high as $63.10 and last traded at $62.74, with a volume of 16612 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $61.23.

IBKR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.20.

In other news, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 1,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $62,574.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 36,674 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.83, for a total transaction of $2,230,879.42. Insiders have sold 863,280 shares of company stock valued at $47,788,571 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 83.8% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 26,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 2.6% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 103,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,006,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the second quarter worth $29,000. 15.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $26.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.95.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $548.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.46 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.62%.

About Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

