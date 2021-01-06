InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $86.20.

IDCC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of InterDigital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised InterDigital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDCC traded up $2.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.58. The company had a trading volume of 10,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,791. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.16. InterDigital has a 1-year low of $31.04 and a 1-year high of $67.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.25.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $87.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.49 million. InterDigital had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. Analysts expect that InterDigital will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 13th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 212.12%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 2,239.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 720,038 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $41,085,000 after purchasing an additional 689,256 shares during the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in InterDigital by 38.7% during the third quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 487,950 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,842,000 after buying an additional 136,050 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in InterDigital by 237.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 141,735 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $8,020,000 after acquiring an additional 99,725 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in InterDigital by 18.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 525,470 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,759,000 after acquiring an additional 82,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of InterDigital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,303,000. 74.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About InterDigital

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

