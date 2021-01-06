International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) Shares Up 8.8%

International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)’s share price shot up 8.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $41.45 and last traded at $40.56. 399,945 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 58% from the average session volume of 252,515 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.27.

Several research firms have weighed in on IBOC. ValuEngine raised International Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub raised International Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th.

Get International Bancshares alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.28.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter. International Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 28.55%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in International Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in International Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in International Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $62,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in International Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new position in International Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $223,000. 50.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Bancshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:IBOC)

International Bancshares Corporation, a multibank financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange services.

Recommended Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for International Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.