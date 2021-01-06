International Paper (NYSE:IP) Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of $2.97 Per Share

International Paper (NYSE:IP) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for International Paper in a report released on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $2.97 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for International Paper’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.28 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.22 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of International Paper from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of International Paper from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. International Paper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.33.

International Paper stock opened at $49.74 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $19.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.79 and a beta of 1.13. International Paper has a one year low of $26.38 and a one year high of $51.99.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.23. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 2.37%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.28%.

In related news, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total value of $195,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sharon R. Ryan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $1,449,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,127 shares of company stock worth $2,430,825. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IP. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in International Paper during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of International Paper during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in International Paper during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating Kraft.

