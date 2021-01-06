International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Receives $25.20 Average Price Target from Analysts

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.20.

INSW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of International Seaways from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. BidaskClub lowered shares of International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of International Seaways from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on International Seaways from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mangrove Partners bought a new position in International Seaways during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,084,000. Vestcor Inc bought a new position in International Seaways during the third quarter worth $253,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in International Seaways by 25.2% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 46,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 9,394 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in International Seaways by 3.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 282,596 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,129,000 after buying an additional 9,901 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in International Seaways by 525.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 112,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 94,131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE INSW traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $17.32. 193,398 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,733. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.25 and a 200-day moving average of $16.45. The stock has a market cap of $484.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.31. International Seaways has a 52 week low of $12.44 and a 52 week high of $31.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.23. International Seaways had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 26.02%. The business had revenue of $99.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.96 million. As a group, analysts predict that International Seaways will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 7th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.34%.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trade. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of March 3, 2020, the company owned and operated a fleet of 42 vessels, including 13 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 5 Aframaxes/LR2s, 13 Panamaxes/LR1s, and 7 medium range tankers, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

