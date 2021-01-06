Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) EVP James Alexander Chriss Sells 298 Shares

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total value of $113,010.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,457.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

James Alexander Chriss also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Intuit alerts:

On Monday, November 23rd, James Alexander Chriss sold 587 shares of Intuit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.07, for a total value of $204,317.09.

Shares of INTU stock opened at $368.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $366.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $330.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.68 and a 1 year high of $387.94. The stock has a market cap of $96.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.99.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.90. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Intuit from $412.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Intuit from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Intuit from $400.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Intuit from $378.00 to $383.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $389.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Intuit by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,052 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Intuit by 1.0% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,851 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Intuit by 8.2% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,904 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.7% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

Further Reading: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.