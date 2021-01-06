Intuit Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.59 (NASDAQ:INTU)

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.59 per share by the software maker on Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th.

Intuit has raised its dividend by 54.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Intuit has a dividend payout ratio of 28.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Intuit to earn $7.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.2%.

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $368.87 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $366.50 and its 200-day moving average is $330.15. The company has a market cap of $96.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.51, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. Intuit has a 52-week low of $187.68 and a 52-week high of $387.94.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Intuit will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

INTU has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Intuit in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $378.00 to $383.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $382.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $412.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $389.00.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.07, for a total transaction of $204,317.09. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 221 shares in the company, valued at $76,923.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.07, for a total transaction of $143,752.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,046.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,803 shares of company stock valued at $2,166,769. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

