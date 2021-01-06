Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) Sets New 1-Year High at $74.54

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $74.54 and last traded at $74.54, with a volume of 66 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.09.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.26 and a 200-day moving average of $66.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were issued a $0.231 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is a boost from Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PKW. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 72,700.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:PKW)

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

