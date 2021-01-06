Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXA) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $72.01

Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXA)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $72.01 and traded as high as $77.49. Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust shares last traded at $77.36, with a volume of 23,436 shares traded.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.01.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust by 71.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,607,000 after purchasing an additional 38,492 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust by 184.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 49,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,533,000 after acquiring an additional 32,086 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $483,000.

About Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXA)

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust, formerly The CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Australian Dollars and distributes Australian Dollars in connection with the redemption of Baskets.

