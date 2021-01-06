Invesco DB Silver Fund (NYSEARCA:DBS) Stock Price Up 1.3%

Shares of Invesco DB Silver Fund (NYSEARCA:DBS) rose 1.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $39.05 and last traded at $39.05. Approximately 253 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 627 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.57.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.41.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco DB Silver Fund by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 2,376 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Invesco DB Silver Fund by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 3,531 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in Invesco DB Silver Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $777,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco DB Silver Fund by 45.3% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 105,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after purchasing an additional 32,795 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco DB Silver Fund (NYSEARCA:DBS)

PowerShares DB Silver Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust). The Fund invests with a view to tracking the changes, whether positive or negative, in the level of the DBIQ Optimum Yield Silver Index Excess Return (the Index) over time, plus the excess, if any, of the Fund’s interest income from its holdings of United States Treasury Obligations and other high credit quality short-term fixed income securities over the expenses of the Fund.

