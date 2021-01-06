Invesco DB Silver Fund (NYSEARCA:DBS) Trading 1.3% Higher

Shares of Invesco DB Silver Fund (NYSEARCA:DBS) traded up 1.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $39.05 and last traded at $39.05. 253 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 627 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.57.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.02 and a 200 day moving average of $34.41.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco DB Silver Fund by 20.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 3,531 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DB Silver Fund during the third quarter worth $777,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco DB Silver Fund by 63.4% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 2,376 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco DB Silver Fund by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 105,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,802,000 after acquiring an additional 32,795 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco DB Silver Fund (NYSEARCA:DBS)

PowerShares DB Silver Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust). The Fund invests with a view to tracking the changes, whether positive or negative, in the level of the DBIQ Optimum Yield Silver Index Excess Return (the Index) over time, plus the excess, if any, of the Fund’s interest income from its holdings of United States Treasury Obligations and other high credit quality short-term fixed income securities over the expenses of the Fund.

