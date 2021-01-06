Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP) Shares Bought by Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC

Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its position in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 95,992 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,944 shares during the period. Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF were worth $6,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 101,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,599,000 after purchasing an additional 12,462 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 77,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,980,000 after acquiring an additional 4,060 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 18,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the period.

Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF stock traded up $0.68 on Wednesday, hitting $72.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,914. Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF has a one year low of $47.14 and a one year high of $72.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.04.

About Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

