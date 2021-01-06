Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) to Issue $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0316 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.

OIA opened at $7.93 on Wednesday. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has a 1-year low of $5.45 and a 1-year high of $8.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.40.

About Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

