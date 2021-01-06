Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.052 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.

NYSE:IQI opened at $12.95 on Wednesday. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $13.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.43.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

