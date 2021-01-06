Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Cal-Maine Foods (CALM)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ: CALM):

12/30/2020 – Cal-Maine Foods was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/30/2020 – Cal-Maine Foods had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They now have a $47.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $55.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

12/29/2020 – Cal-Maine Foods was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. is primarily engaged in the production, grading, packing and sale of fresh shell eggs, including conventional, cage-free, organic and nutritionally-enhanced eggs. The Company, which is headquartered in Jackson, Mississippi, is the largest producer and distributor of fresh shell eggs in the United States and sells the majority of its shell eggs in states across the southwestern, southeastern, mid-western and mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. “

12/23/2020 – Cal-Maine Foods was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/16/2020 – Cal-Maine Foods was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/1/2020 – Cal-Maine Foods was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. is primarily engaged in the production, grading, packing and sale of fresh shell eggs, including conventional, cage-free, organic and nutritionally-enhanced eggs. The Company, which is headquartered in Jackson, Mississippi, is the largest producer and distributor of fresh shell eggs in the United States and sells the majority of its shell eggs in states across the southwestern, southeastern, mid-western and mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. “

12/1/2020 – Cal-Maine Foods was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/9/2020 – Cal-Maine Foods was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. is primarily engaged in the production, grading, packing and sale of fresh shell eggs, including conventional, cage-free, organic and nutritionally-enhanced eggs. The Company, which is headquartered in Jackson, Mississippi, is the largest producer and distributor of fresh shell eggs in the United States and sells the majority of its shell eggs in states across the southwestern, southeastern, mid-western and mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. “

NASDAQ CALM opened at $37.28 on Wednesday. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $30.74 and a one year high of $46.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 40.97 and a beta of -0.19.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.33. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 4.61%. The business had revenue of $347.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cal-Maine Foods news, VP Charles Jeff Hardin purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.28 per share, with a total value of $76,560.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 6,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,139.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the 3rd quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.63% of the company’s stock.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

