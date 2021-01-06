Investors Buy High Volume of Inphi Call Options (NASDAQ:IPHI)

Inphi Co. (NASDAQ:IPHI) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders bought 3,170 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,078% compared to the average daily volume of 269 call options.

In other Inphi news, CEO Ford Tamer sold 480,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.54, for a total value of $69,468,959.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 493,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,312,133.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Inphi in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Inphi during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in Inphi by 167.0% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Inphi by 29,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Inphi during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on IPHI. BidaskClub upgraded Inphi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Craig Hallum lowered Inphi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Inphi from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine lowered Inphi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Inphi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Inphi presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.21.

NASDAQ:IPHI opened at $164.95 on Wednesday. Inphi has a 12-month low of $55.72 and a 12-month high of $165.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.38.

Inphi (NASDAQ:IPHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.07. Inphi had a positive return on equity of 15.33% and a negative net margin of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $180.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.59 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Inphi will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Inphi

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets in China, the United States, Thailand, and internationally. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption.

