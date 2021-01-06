Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC)

Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 2,108 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,119% compared to the average daily volume of 95 call options.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Investors Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Investors Bancorp by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 516,627 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,391,000 after purchasing an additional 4,568 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Investors Bancorp by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,297 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Investors Bancorp by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 141,075 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 6,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Investors Bancorp by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,327,960 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $11,288,000 after purchasing an additional 66,589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.12% of the company’s stock.

ISBC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Investors Bancorp from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Investors Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Investors Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.10.

Shares of ISBC traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,090,267. Investors Bancorp has a one year low of $6.31 and a one year high of $12.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.14.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $201.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.45 million. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 18.26%. On average, research analysts predict that Investors Bancorp will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Investors Bancorp Company Profile

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various insurance products comprising life insurance, fixed annuities, and indexed annuities.

