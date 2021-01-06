Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 6,340 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 180% compared to the typical volume of 2,264 call options.

In related news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 14,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $292,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 2,415 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.63 per share, for a total transaction of $49,821.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,525 shares in the company, valued at $320,280.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in DXC Technology by 1.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,050,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,595,000 after acquiring an additional 22,050 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in DXC Technology by 11.7% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 20,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 127.6% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,692,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,918,000 after purchasing an additional 948,502 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 6.1% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 46,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the period. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DXC opened at $26.88 on Wednesday. DXC Technology has a 1 year low of $7.90 and a 1 year high of $36.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.47 and a 200 day moving average of $19.68.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.26. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 14.08% and a negative net margin of 20.44%. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

DXC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on DXC Technology from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on DXC Technology in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

Recommended Story: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.