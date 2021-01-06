Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 3,792 call options on the company. This is an increase of 500% compared to the average daily volume of 632 call options.

Shares of Synopsys stock opened at $258.89 on Wednesday. Synopsys has a twelve month low of $104.90 and a twelve month high of $263.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.08, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $239.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.09.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 17.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Synopsys will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SNPS shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Synopsys from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Synopsys from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. BidaskClub raised Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Synopsys from $228.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Synopsys presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.36.

In other news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 2,028 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.12, for a total transaction of $521,439.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,857,374.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Trac Pham sold 10,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.92, for a total value of $2,297,441.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,429,756.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,499 shares of company stock valued at $8,710,944. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys in the third quarter valued at about $640,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Synopsys by 85.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in Synopsys by 198.6% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Further Reading: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.